Warning Issued After Fox Attacks Family, Dog In Hudson Valley

A fox in Northern Westchester bit an area resident and a dog last week, according to officials.

Lewisboro Town Supervisor Peter Parsons issued an alert cautioning that on Wednesday, March 31, a fox on the loose bit a persona nd dog in the Waccabuc area.

Parsons said that he was alerted by the Department of Health of the fox attack, and it is unclear whether the fox is rabid.

“These animals tend to bite if they are rabid or are protecting their pups,” he said. “(We) wanted to alert the community of this situation.”

According to police, “as long as these animals seem to be co-existing peacefully, without signs of aggression or disease, we will typically leave them alone and encourage residents to educate themselves about the habits of these animals and precautions that may be taken.”

Parsons said that anyone who believes they have a rabid fox or animal in their area to get to safety and contact the Lewisboro Police Department by calling (914) 763-8903.

The Humane Society of the United States notes that foxes “have a natural fear of people. If you see one outside during the day, it's no cause for alarm. They will usually run away from you as soon as they detect your presence.”

Officials made note that:

Foxes are not dangerous to humans, except when they are rabid (which is very rare) or when they are captured and handled. Even then, a fox’s natural tendency is to flee rather than fight;

Foxes may prey on small pets or livestock (such as rabbits, guinea pigs or chickens), so pets should be kept indoors or housed in sturdy structures;

Foxes will also eat various fruits, but they usually do not bother garden vegetables;

Sometimes foxes are blamed for damage they did not cause, such as when they are spotted eating from spilled trash when neighborhood dogs or other animals were responsible for the overturned trashcan;

A fox cutting through your yard is probably just passing through on their way between hunting areas and no action is necessary on your part.

