Wanted Fugitive Running From Police Dies After Fall, NY State Police Say

A wanted fugitive has died after falling from a cliff during a chase, according to New York State Police.

The incident unfolded Monday, Aug. 8, in Greene County as New York State Police troopers attempted to stop a pickup truck in the town of Durham.

A trooper pulled the vehicle over at around 11:30 p.m. near County Route 67 and O’Hara Road after observing multiple vehicle and traffic law violations, police said.

As the trooper approached the truck, the driver jumped out of the passenger side door and fled into a nearby wooded area.

The driver, identified as 40-year-old Christopher Stanton, of the village of Tannersville, had multiple felony warrants, according to police.

While searching the woods for Stanton, the trooper found him lying at the bottom of a steep rock embankment.

He was taken by helicopter to Albany Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by New York State Police and the Attorney General’s Office.

