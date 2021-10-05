Volvo Recalls 460K Cars Worldwide After Airbag Rupture Fatality

Volvo announced it is recalling hundreds of thousands of vehicles that may potentially have faulty airbags that could be fatal in the event of a crash.

The automaker announced that it is recalling 460,769 older model cars - more than 250,000 of which were sold in the US - that could be potentially deadly if a driver crashes.

According to the company, fragments of the inflator inside the airbag may, in certain cases, project out and in a worst-case scenario could strike occupants of the vehicle, potentially resulting in serious injury or death.

The faulty airbags have led to at least one fatality, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Vehicles subject to recall include S80 models produced between May 2000 and 2006 and S60 between 2001 and March 2009.

Volvo said the issue takes place over time if the airbag inflator propellant tablets are subjected to elevated moisture levels and frequent high inflator temperatures.

The tablets can start to decay and form dust particles, which increase the pressure and “burn rate” of the devices, they noted. Those factors could potentially cause the inflator to rupture and spray metal fragments at occupants.

“In the event of a crash where the driver airbag is activated, fragments of the inflator inside the airbag may, in certain cases, project out and in worst case strike you, potentially resulting in serious injury or death,” Volvo announced.

To correct the problem, Volvo announced that owners of the recalled vehicles can have the driver’s side airbag replaced at no cost. Those impacted by the recall are expected to be notified in the next month to fix the vehicles.

