Video: Neighbors Find Dog Behind Wheel Of Moving Car

Some dogs are known to love taking a car ride, but a canine in Florida took things to a new level.

Residents in Port St. Lucie sat in awe as a dog was caught on camera doing reverse donuts in a cul-de-sac while he wound up behind the wheel of a car.

According to reports, while “driving,” the dog struck a mailbox, multiple garbage cans and bricks in front of one of the homes before slowing down. It is believed that the male driver of the vehicle stepped out of his car, which was accidentally left in reverse with the dog inside.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a dog inside a 2003 silver Mercury Sable that was circling the cul-de-sac while in reverse.

Police said that the owner of the car made a wrong turn onto SE Edith Court, at which point he stopped his car, stepped out and while doing so, he shut the door leaving the dog inside. The dog - named Max - accidentally hit the shifter into reverse causing the car to circle the cul-de-sac, leaving the owner locked out of the car.

As the car circled the cul-de-sac, it struck and damaged a mailbox. The owner provided police with an extra car fob, however, it was inoperable due to a dead battery, so police gained access by approaching the car and entering the code on the keypad located on the driver side door.

The rogue dog was first reported to police at approximately 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21. No injuries were reported, though the car sustained minor damage.

