Verizon Reports East Coast Texting Outage

Verizon customers were unable to send or receive texts Tuesday.

The company -- whose slogan is "America's most reliable network" -- confirmed a texting outage on the East Coast in a tweet.

"Our technicians are fully aware we have a ton of customers that are being effected, and we're working non-stop to get this matter resolved as soon as possible," Verizon said.

Outages from Boston to Florida were showed on the website Down Detector.

No timetable on when the issue would be resolved.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.