US Military Academy Prep School Cadet Candidate Killed After Falling From Rock Ledge

A United States Military Academy Prep School cadet candidate was killed in a cliff-diving accident that occurred in the region, the New York State Police said.

The incident occurred at about 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 31 in the Town of Hunter in Greene County, New York.

Troopers responded to a 911 call of an unresponsive man at a routinely frequented cliff diving location known as Fawn’s Leap, off Route 23A.

An investigation revealed, the victim was hanging onto a rock ledge, when a portion of the rock broke from the ledge, causing him to fall, state police said.

Life-saving measures at the scene were unsuccessful.

The victim was a cadet candidate at the United States Military Academy Preparatory School, located at West Point, police said.

The victim's name and age are being withheld for 24 hours per Department of Defense policy.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

