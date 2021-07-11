Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Unusual Illness Killing Large Number Of Birds In Eastern US

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Eastern Yellow Robin
Eastern Yellow Robin Photo Credit: Wikipedia/JJ Harrison

A mysterious illness has been sickening songbirds in the eastern United States since May of this year, and researchers are working to discover the cause. 

The illness was first discovered in Washington, DC, and hundreds of cases in nine Midwestern and Eastern states have been reported since.

Science Magazine reported that researchers have found that certain species of bird, such as blue jays and American robins, seem to be more susceptible to being infected. Young birds also may be more susceptible. 

The birds experience lethargy and become blinded by crusty patches that grow over their eyes, the magazine reported.

Researchers have ruled out some causes, such as Salmonella bacteria and certain parasites, but the answer as to what is sickening and killing the birds is still not known. 

Some officials have also told Science Magazine that there are some signs that the outbreak could be lessening, as fewer birds have been brought to some of the rehab centers.

Science Magazine said officials continue to ask people to take steps to slow the spread of the illness, such as burying dead birds and removing bird feeders where the animals might congregate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.