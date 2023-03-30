Unprecedented: NY Grand Jury Votes To Indict Trump Over Alleged Hush Money Payment

A New York grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump amid allegations that he falsified business records leading up to the 2016 election, marking the first time in history that a former president has been criminally charged, the New York Times reports.

Trump’s attorney, Susan Necheles, confirmed the indictment to CBS News.

The specific charge or charges, which are being brought by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, had not been made public as of 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30.

The New York Times is reporting the sealed indictment includes one or more felony charges.

The case centers around a $130,000 hush money payment that Trump allegedly made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in the leadup to the 2016 presidential election to conceal an alleged affair.

Daniels has claimed that she slept with Trump in 2006, while he was married to his current wife and former first lady, Melania Trump.

The 76-year-old Trump, who was twice impeached as president, has denied having a sexual relationship with Daniels, and has denied any wrongdoing in the case, calling the investigation a “political witch hunt.”

In New York, a felony conviction for falsifying business records carries a maximum sentence of four years in prison.

The grand jury is comprised of 23 Manhattan residents.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

