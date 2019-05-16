Contact Us
News

Unintended Rollaways Lead To Recall Of 270,000 Ford Vehicles

Zak Failla
2013 Ford Fusion.
2013 Ford Fusion. Photo Credit: File

More than a quarter million Ford vehicles are being recalled in North America due to a transmission glitch that can cause cars to shift gears and roll away.

The company announced that the recall is for Fusion models with 2.5-liter engines that were produced between 2013 and 2016. The recalled vehicles were built at Ford’s Flat Rock, Michigan and Hermosillo, Mexico, assembly plants.

According to the company, the bushing that attaches the shifter cable to the vehicle’s transmission may detach, which can result in “unintended vehicle movement.” Ford said it is aware of three reports of property damage due to the issue and one injury “potentially” related to the problem.

In total, 260,000 cars are being recalled in America, with an additional 13,000 being recalled in Canada and Mexico.

An additional 3,000 2019 Ford Ranger pickup trucks have also been recalled due to a different transmission concern. The company said that the transmission shift cable in the trucks may not have been torqued correctly and can eventually come loose, causing the vehicle to shift into a different gear, and “increasing the risk of crash or injury.”

There were no reported incidents regarding faulty Ranger vehicles.

