Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Rockland Road-Rage Driver Enters Plea In 7-Eleven Assault That Killed Mom
News

UConn Stamford Discusses Expanding Programs At Downtown Campus

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
UConn Stamford
UConn Stamford Photo Credit: Skip Pearlman

With enrollment rapidly rising at UConn Stamford, university officials are mulling curriculum expansions for students at its downtown campus.

This week, officials from UConn laid out proposals that include four new full degree programs, more faculty members and increased administrative support. Enrollment at the university has swelled from 1,377 in 2012 to nearly 2,000 undergraduate students this year.

New majors would potentially include human biology, journalism, allied health and communication. Beginning in the fall, the campus will also add administrative positions, including mental health staff and various coordinators around campus.

Currently, UConn Stamford features 15 undergraduate degrees and three master’s programs.

Citing students’ desire to stay close to New York City, there are also plans for housing expansions at the Stamford campus. Officials noted that specifics continue being discussed involving specific timelines, financial terms, hiring plans and other details.

This story is developing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.