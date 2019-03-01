UConn Stamford Discusses Expanding Programs At Downtown Campus

With enrollment rapidly rising at UConn Stamford, university officials are mulling curriculum expansions for students at its downtown campus.

This week, officials from UConn laid out proposals that include four new full degree programs, more faculty members and increased administrative support. Enrollment at the university has swelled from 1,377 in 2012 to nearly 2,000 undergraduate students this year.

New majors would potentially include human biology, journalism, allied health and communication. Beginning in the fall, the campus will also add administrative positions, including mental health staff and various coordinators around campus.

Currently, UConn Stamford features 15 undergraduate degrees and three master’s programs.

Citing students’ desire to stay close to New York City, there are also plans for housing expansions at the Stamford campus. Officials noted that specifics continue being discussed involving specific timelines, financial terms, hiring plans and other details.

This story is developing. Check Daily Voice for updates.

