Two Teen Suspects Nabbed In Hastings School Burglary

Two teens were arrested after allegedly breaking into a school and taking more than $1,400 in stolen electronic items.

The incident took place around 10 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 14 in the village of Hastings-on-Hudson at the Graham School, said Hasting-on-Hudson Police Chief David Dosin.

According to the chief, the department received a call from the school reporting staff members had apprehended the two teen who allegedly burglarized Edgewood Cottage.

Officers responded to the scene and found the teens had made their way into the building by breaking the glass on a window on the side of the building, Dosin said.

Once inside the building, the teens began throwing items out a second-story window in the rear of the cottage, he added.

Staff members were alerted to the noise and the teens were caught inside the building and were detained until police arrived.

After an investigation by officers Robert Gagliardi and Michael Gregorio, a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old were arrested and charged with felony burglary, Dosin said.

During a search, detectives recovered some $1,400 in property from the rear of the building. The property consisted mostly of electronic items.

The 15-year-old was processed and released back to the Graham School and is due to appear in Family Court on Thursday, Jan. 16.

The 16-year-old was processed and arraigned released back to the Graham School. He is also due to appear in court on Thursday, Jan. 16.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.