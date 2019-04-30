Two Public Works Employees Rescued After Boat Overturns In Croton River

Two Croton Public Works employees were rescued by members from the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department after being stranded in the Croton River.

The rescue took place a little after 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, when the department was notified of an overturned boat with two people in the water near the Croton River's Silver Lake Park, said the Croton-on-Hudson Fire Department.

The employees had been performing maintenance work on the river at the time of the accident.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a boat belonging to the Public Works Department had capsized, stranding one party on a rock, just past the middle of the river towards Quaker Bridge Road in Cortlandt. Another person was on the southern shore awaiting help as well, they added.

With help from numerous departments, including Montrose Fire and Ossining Volunteer Ambulance Corps Ambulance 74A1, rescuers were sent to that side of the river to assist Croton Police, who were on the scene attempting to get their inflatable boat into position to make a rescue from the southern side of the river, the department wrote on Facebook.

Meanwhile, members of Engine 119 began assembling their water and rope rescue equipment on the northern side of the river, while Utility 14 and Marine 32 went to the mouth of the river near Croton-Harmon Train Station to come upstream and assist, they added.

With additional help from the Westchester County Technical Rescue Team and the Westchester County Police Department, Special Operations Division both people were able to be rescued and returned to shore without injury.

