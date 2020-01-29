Two Injured After At Least 17 Shots Fired In City Of Newburgh Shooting, Police Say

Two people were injured during a shooting in the City of Newburgh.

Police were alerted to the shoting around 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 28, when officers responded to a Shot Spotter notification indicating 17 shots had been fired, said City of Newburgh Police Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

When police arrived on the scene in the area of S. Clark Street in between Renwick Street and Benkard Avenue, the located two people with gunshot wounds, said Burns.

Both were transported to St. Luke’s hospital for treatment. Police did not release the extent of their injuries or their identity.

The incident is under active investigation.

Police are asking anyone with any information about this incident to contact the police department at 845-561-3131.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.