Two COVID-19 Related Deaths Confirmed In Orange County

The Orange County Health Department reported two deaths in Orange County as a result of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The deceased was an Orange County resident over the age of 70 with multiple pre-existing medical conditions, the health department said.

As of Thursday, Orange County now has 756 positive COVID-19 cases.

The first fatality of the virus was announced on Wednesday, March 25, the health department said.

The deceased was an Orange County resident over the age of 80, with multiple pre-existing medical conditions, the department said.

“We are saddened to learn that another Orange County resident has died as a result of COVID-19,” Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to both of their families.”

Orange County Health Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said that COVID-19 has spread quickly throughout the county and she recommended that all residents stay home, including children and teenagers not in school, unless they must get food, medical supplies, or go to work.

The county is also urging the use of delivery services when possible, to keep your distance from other people as much as possible, following the recommendation of six feet.

If you are an Orange County resident and have recently traveled outside the county and have questions regarding COVID-19, please contact the Orange County Department of Health at 845-291-2330.

