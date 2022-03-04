Two Admit To Attempted Murder In Rockland County Home Invasion

Two men face up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to attempted murder in a brutal Hudson Valley home invasion.

Rockland County District Attorney Thomas Walsh announced on Thursday, March 3, the guilty plea of two Brooklyn men to attempted murder and endangering the welfare of a child stemming from a home invasion in Garnerville.

On the morning of Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, Dwayne Holmes, age 39, and Keinone Wilson, age 36, entered an apartment on Hasbrouck Drive in Garnerville while two minor children were in the home, the DA's Office said.

After forcing the children to stay quiet, the men ransacked the apartment, at which time a male relative entered the apartment to check on the children, they added.

The man was pistol-whipped by the suspects, who then fled the apartment with stolen items. While leaving the apartment, the two suspects opened fire at the man who ran out of his apartment after the home invasion, the DA's Office said.

A police officer from Stony Point spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle and attempted to stop them. After a brief pursuit, the two men jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot, the DA's Office said.

They were captured with the assistance of tips from residents.

“The Rockland County District Attorney’s Office is laser-focused on combating illegal firearms in our community," said Walsh. "The reckless actions of the defendants on that day put many people's lives, including young children, at risk of injury or death."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.