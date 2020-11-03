Trump Rally Organizer Cited By Police Had Been Told To Get Permit, Authorities Say

A Hudson Valley man who organized a caravan of nearly 500 vehicles for a Pro-Trump event could face fines of up to $250 and up to 15 days in Ulster County jail for failing to obtain a gathering permit for the event's culminating stop in Saugerties.

According to Saugerties Police Chief Joe Sinagra, 438 cars and over 1,000 individuals gathered at Cantine Field on Sunday, Nov. 1 after a procession that drove through from the Burlington Coat Factory in Lake Katrine through Kingston.

Organizer Paul J. Senecal, 36, of Poughkeepsie, had been advised to obtain a permit before the event took place, according to police.

"I had spoken to Mr. Senecal on Friday (Oct. 30) and advised him that in order to use the facilities, people are advised to get a permit of the town," Sinagra said.

Sinagra said he gave Senecal the work and cell-phone numbers of the Town Parks and Buildings Superintendent.

"They did not do that," Sinagra said. "Everybody has a right to protest. The issue here is that they didn't obtain a proper permit."

Based on footage from the Cantine Complex, Sinagra said, most protestors were wearing PPE masks and following New York's COVID-19 guidelines

Senecal was charged for violating section 224-12 of local law, and could be fined between $25 and $250. He could also be sentenced to up to 15 days in Ulster County Jail.

"Thank you Paul," wrote a reader on Facebook in response to earlier Daily Voice reporting on the rally. "Already told him (Senecal) I’d be more than happy to pay for the ticket. They’re gonna have to write a lot more. MAGA."

Area political candidates, like NY-19 Congressional candidate Kyle Van De Water, spoke to those gathered at the procession's final destination.

"Ulster County has never seen anything like it before," wrote organizers of the event. "That’s the reaction of people to today’s Trump Caravan. Despite the rain and cold, we had over 300 vehicles honk and cheer their way to Kingston and Saugerties, where we held a raucous rally."

At the intersection of Main Street and Washington Avenue beside the Village Diner, a group of Saugerties residents met the caravan with signs supporting area Democratic candidates and signs with messages like "defend Democracy," and "Dump Trump." Also at the intersection, Saugerties police directed traffic.

"Let's show our support for our Democratic candidates up and down the ticket! Bring your signs, flags, whatever it is you have to show our enthusiasm for this year," wrote the organizers of the counter-protest. "There will very likely be a Trump caravan passing by during this. We ask that you do not engage with them as they have a right to express their views too. But let's show them how blue Saugerties has become!"

Many counter-protesters shouted "three more days" at Trump supporters who drove past, who often responded with "four more years," or merely by holding up four fingers.

"Under no circumstances should you exit your vehicle while on the roadway when confronting potentially aggressive protestors/agitators," read instructions sent to rally participants. "Your vehicle is considered a part of your household and the Castle Doctrine can be used to provide a legal platform should you need to take action because you are in fear of your life and those of your passengers."

Those who were legally permitted to carry firearms were encouraged to do so; likewise, non-lethal weapons like tasers and pepper spray were listed on a list of items for rally-goers to bring alongside sunblock, zip-ties and layered clothing.

