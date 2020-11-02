Trooper Injured After Vehicle Rear-Ended During Route 17 Traffic Stop

A New York State Police trooper was injured after his cruiser was rear-ended during a traffic stop on Route 17.

The crash took place around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Feb. 10, on Route 17 in Sullivan County near the town of Rockland, said Trooper Steven Nevel, spokesman for the department.

According to Nevel, the trooper from the Liberty barracks had just stopped a vehicle traveling westbound for a vehicle and traffic law violation.

The trooper spoke with the operator of the vehicle and returned to his vehicle.

As the trooper was stepping out of his vehicle to issue the citation, he heard a radio transmission and shut the door to his vehicle to listen to the transmission, seconds later the trooper’s vehicle was struck in the rear and side pushing it into the stopped vehicle, Nevel said.

The trooper was transported to Orange Regional Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. He was treated and released.

The person who struck the trooper’s vehicle was not injured nor was the operator of the vehicle that the trooper initially stopped.

The crash is under investigation.

