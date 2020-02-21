Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
News

Trio Nabbed For Guns, Drugs After Rockland Neighbors Complain Of Drug Sales

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The guns and drugs seized during the search.
The guns and drugs seized during the search. Photo Credit: Clarkstown Police Department

Following complaints of drug sales taking place in a Rockland County neighborhood, three area residents were arrested on drugs and gun charges.

Jenna Mazzella, 27, Anderson Jean, 36, and Richard Carpentieri (Knieriem), 34, all from Nanuet,  were arrested by Clarkstown Police on Thursday, Feb. 20, following the execution of a search warrant, said Clarkstown Police Officer Norman Peters.

Officers searched the warrant on Church Street in Nanuet around 2 p.m., following an investigation into the complaints, said Peters.

During the search, officers seized a loaded AR-15 style assault weapon, crack cocaine, a counterfeit $100 bill and drug paraphernalia.

Mazzella and Carpentieri were charged with criminal possession of a forged instrument, criminal possession assault weapon, criminal possession weapon, and criminal possession weapon.

Anderson was charged with 2 counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

They were arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court. Anderson Jean was denied bail due to previous felony convictions, both Mazzella and Carpentieri (Knieriem) had bail set at $1,000.

All three were transported to the Rockland County Jail. They are scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Feb. 24.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.