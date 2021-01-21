Contact Us
Breaking News: Popular Deli In Hudson Valley Announces Closure
Treasurer Accused Of Stealing $400K From Fire Company In Area

Zak Failla
A 28-year-old man is facing charges for allegedly stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Hudson Valley fire company, New York State Police authorities announced.
In Orange County, New York State Police announced the arrest of Monroe resident Ian Harriton, the former treasurer of the Monroe Lakeside Fire and Rescue Company.

It is alleged that while serving as treasurer, Harriton stole more than $400,000 for his own personal use.

Police said that investigators were alerted to the alleged theft when the president of the fire company realized that bills for the department had been delinquent for several months.

Harriton was charged with:

  • Second-degree grand larceny;
  • Falsifying business records;
  • Forgery.

Following his arrest, Harriton was released on an appearance ticket and scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

