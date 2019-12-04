Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Police: Footprints In Snow Lead To Arrest Of Man Who Tried To Break Into Patrol Car In Rockland
News

Train Strikes SUV In Area, Teenage Driver Escapes Serious Injury

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A young woman escaped serious after her vehicle was hit by a train. Photo by Warwick Fire Department. Photo Credit: Warwick Fire Department
A young woman escaped serious injury after her vehicle was hit by a train. Photo Credit: Warwick Fire Department

A 19-year-old woman escaped serious injury after her SUV was hit by a train in the area.

The crash took place around 11:57 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 4 at the Forester Avenue crossing in the Village of Warwick, said the Warwick Fire Department on Facebook.

Officials said the train did not have time to stop once it saw the vehicle crossing the tracks. After the vehicle was hit, it hit the pedestrian crossing sign on the side of the track.

The fire department said when they arrived on the scene, the driver was already out of the vehicle.

She was transported to St Anthony's hospital for evaluation, the department said.

An investigation is underway.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.