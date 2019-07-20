Contact Us
News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Rockland Crossings Blocked By Train In Northvale

Jerry DeMarco
CSX
CSX Photo Credit: Courtesy: CSX

A stopped freight train in Northvale blocked several crossings into Tappan, N.Y. Saturday afternoon, responders said.

Raod closures were posted on westbound Old Tappan Road, Greenbush Road and a portion of Andre Avenue.

It was initially unclear why the CSX train was stopped.

