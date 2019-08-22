Toyota Recalls 14K Vehicles Due To Faulty Backup Cameras

Toyota is recalling more than 14,000 RAV4 models due to potentially faulty rearview cameras.

The company announced that it is recalling 14,215 of its 2019 RAV4 and RAV4 Hybrid SUVs because their rearview cameras may not activate when the car is put in Reverse, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

The vehicles subject to recall were produced between May 27 and July 27 this year.

As of May 1 last year, all new passenger cars, SUVs, and pickups are required to have a 10x20-foot zone of visibility behind them, typically by having a built-in rearview camera.

Toyota said that the backup camera issue has been traced to a damaged electrical connector.

During a part check, one of the pins on the audio display unit may have bent in a way that impacts the backup camera. When the driver shifts into reverse, the backup camera may not activate and display as it is set to.

There has been no reported crashes or injuries in connection to the recall.

According to the NHTSA, as recent as 2014, an average of 210 people were killed and another 15,000 were injured when cars backed into them. Many of those who were killed were children under the age of 5 who were not visible to drivers, even with the use of rearview and side mirrors.

Anyone with a recalled vehicle should be brought to a dealership, where mechanics will install a new audio device, without charging. Owners of RAV4 vehicles that are subject to recall are expected to receive notification in September or October.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.