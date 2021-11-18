Toyota Issues Recall For More Than 227,000 Camrys

Toyota has recalled about 227,400 cars due to an issue that could increase the risk of crashing.

On Wednesday, Nov. 17, the company announced the recall of certain 2018 and 2019 Toyota Camrys.

Toyota said the recalled vehicles "have a system that provides power brake assist when the driver depresses the brake pedal," and components of that system can wear and "lead to a sudden loss of power braking assist."

While non-power-assisted braking would still work, the company said this issue could lead to an increased risk of crashing.

Toyota dealers will repair or replace the vacuum pumps of the recalled cars for free, the company said.

Owners will be notified of the recall by mid-January.

Toyota said owners can check to see if their car is included in a safety recall here.

