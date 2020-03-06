Toyota Issues Recall For 1.2 Million Vehicles

More than a million Toyota vehicles are being recalled due to fuel pumps that could potentially fail and cause engines to stall, increasing the risk of a crash.

Toyota announced that it is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles due to the faulty fuel pumps, impacting dozens of models. The latest recall comes after the Japanese automaker recalled approximately 700,000 vehicles earlier this year.

The recall covers certain Toyota and Lexus cars and trucks that were produced between 2013 and 2019:

2013-2015 Lexus LS 460;

2013-2014 Lexus GS 350 ;

2014 Toyota FJ Cruiser and Lexus IS-F;

2014-2015 Toyota 4Runner and Land Cruiser and Lexus GX 460, IS 350 and LX 570;

2015 Lexus NX 200t and RC 350;

2017 Lexus IS 200t and RC 200t;

2017-2019 Toyota Sienna and Lexus RX 350;

2018 Lexus GS 300.

According to Toyota, the issue involves a fuel pump that may stop operating, causing warning lights and messages to appear on the dash display. In addition, the engine may “run rough,” resulting in a stalled or inoperable vehicle.

The automaker told the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in January it was aware of 66 field reports and 2,571 warranty claims that relate to fuel pump failures in the vehicles initially recalled.

The car manufacturer said that they are still developing repairs. Owners of affected vehicles subject to recall are expected to be notified by Toyota in May once plans are finalized.

"This can result in a vehicle stall, and the vehicle may be unable to be restarted," according to the website. "If a vehicle stall occurs while driving at higher speeds, this could increase the risk of a crash."

