Tolls To Rise In Just Days On These Bridges In Hudson Valley

Higher toll rates are heading to several New York bridges in the region.

According to the New York State Bridge Authority, as part of a four-year plan that began in 2020, the third of four rate hikes is set to take effect as of Sunday, May 1 in the Hudson Valley.

The new toll rates will apply to all five spans operated by the New York State Bridge Authority:

The Bear Mountain Bridge in Orange and Rockland counties;

Newburgh-Beacon Bridge over the Hudson River;

Mid-Hudson Bridge between Dutchess and Ulster counties;

Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge north of Kingston and Rhinecliff;

Rip Van Winkle Bridge between Hudson and Catskill.

Under the new rates, motorists will pay based on these classes:

Cars, Trucks, Motorcycles - E-ZPass: $1.55 - Toll by mail: $2.00;

Commuter Plan: E-ZPass: $1.30 minimum of 17 trips each month;

Tractor-trailers over 7-foot-6: E-ZPass: $5.70 - Toll by mail: $7.00;

Commercial vehicles with three axles: E-ZPass: $8.55 - Toll by mail: $10.50;

Commercial vehicles with four axles: E-ZPass: $11.40 - Toll by mail: $14.00;

Commercial vehicles with five axles: E-ZPass: $14.25 - Toll by mail: $17.50;

Commercial vehicles with six axles: E-ZPass: $17.10 - Toll by mail: $21.00.

Passenger cars with E-ZPass have seen an increase of 10 cents each year during the toll revision plan.

The final toll hike is scheduled for May 1, 2023.

