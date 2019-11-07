Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Man Wanted By Both Clarkstown, Spring Valley Police Departments Nabbed In PIP Stop In Rockland
News

Three Nabbed Following Investigation Into Spring Valley Commercial Burglaries

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of commercial burglaries in Spring Valley.
Three people have been arrested in connection with a series of commercial burglaries in Spring Valley. Photo Credit: File

Three people were nabbed by Spring Valley and Ramapo police following an investigation into commercial burglaries in Rockland County.

Quinten Jackson, 34, Michael Brookins, 36, and Tyree Jackson, 27, all of Spring Valley, were arrested after the department's served a search warrant around 2 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 6, on a residence in the village of Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Officer Matthew Galli.

During the search evidence from previous burglaries was recovered, as well as approximately a pound of marijuana and 6.5 grams of cocaine, Galli said.

The Spring Valley-Ramapo investigation was carried with the assistance of the Rockland County Intel Unit, Chaverim of Rockland County and the Rockland County Drug Task Force.

Jackson was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Brookins was charged with criminal possession of marijuana.

Tyree Jackson, who was arrested by the Ramapo Police, was charged with burglary and possession of burglary tools.

He was remanded to the Rockland County Jail.

Ramapo Police said Jackson is still facing multiple Spring Valley Police Department charges for burglaries, larcenies and criminal mischief in relation to at least six commercial burglaries in the Village.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.