Three Ivy League Universities Evacuate Campuses After Bomb Threats Days After Threat At Yale

Investigations are underway after bomb threats have led to evacuations on three Ivy League campuses on Sunday, Nov. 7, multiple news outlets are reporting.

Columbia University in New York City, Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, and Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island, were all evacuated on Sunday afternoon due to bomb threats, ABC News said.

NBC New York reported that Columbia University confirmed that it had received the threats at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.

New York City Police Department deemed the threats not credible later that day, the university reported.

On Friday, Nov. 5, multiple bomb threats also led to evacuations at another Ivy League institution, Yale University in New Haven.

