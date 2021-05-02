Three Hospitalized After Moose Struck, Killed By Car In Connecticut

Three people were hospitalized after a car struck and killed a pregnant moose in Connecticut.

The incident happened at around 9:40 p.m. Saturday, May 1 in Litchfield County, on Route 272 in the Town of Goshen near the Town of Norfolk.

The car, a 2011 Subaru Legacy, was driven by a 38-year-old woman from Torrington, Connecticut State Police said.

The driver and two passengers were transported to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital in Torrington, state police said.

Jon Barbagallo, public information officer for the Norfolk Police Department, described those injuries as being minor.

The vehicle became disabled after the incident and was towed, state police said.

The driver was found to be not at fault for the incident, state police said.

The moose is the largest member of the deer family, and the largest land mammal in the Northeast.

Bulls weigh from 600 to 1,200 pounds and stand up to 6 feet tall at the shoulder. Cows weigh from 500 to 800 pounds. Both sexes have long, grayish-white legs, dark brown or black bodies, and a dangling flap of skin under the throat called a bell.

Moose are solitary animals and do not form herds. Young moose sometimes migrate long distances after being forced out by older males who control the area in which they were born.

Female moose do not grow antlers, except in extremely rare cases.

