Three Found Dead Inside Area Home

Three people were found dead inside an area home after police received a request for a welfare check.

The three victims, whose identities have not been released, were found in Orange County on Thursday, April 9, after the Town of Montgomery Police responded to the home at 545 Robert Frost Lane, said Investigator Steve Ragni.

Ragni said that although the investigation is in the early stages, it appears the three may have died from suspected drug overdoses.

The department is being assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police and the Orange County medical examiner's and district attorney's offices.

Ragni said additional information will be made available in the near future.

