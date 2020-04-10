Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Quarantine Violators Could Be Fined $2K Per Day, New Rockland Order Says
News

Three Found Dead Inside Area Home

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Three people were found dead inside a Town of Montgomery home.
Three people were found dead inside a Town of Montgomery home. Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three people were found dead inside an area home after police received a request for a welfare check.

The three victims, whose identities have not been released, were found in Orange County on Thursday, April 9, after the Town of Montgomery Police responded to the home at 545 Robert Frost Lane, said Investigator Steve Ragni.

Ragni said that although the investigation is in the early stages, it appears the three may have died from suspected drug overdoses.

The department is being assisted in the investigation by the New York State Police and the Orange County medical examiner's and district attorney's offices.

Ragni said additional information will be made available in the near future.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.