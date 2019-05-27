Contact Us
News

Three Family Members Killed By Suspected Drunk Driver In Memorial Day Weekend Crash In NY

Three members of a New Jersey family headed on vacation to Niagara Falls were killed when an alleged drunk driver hit their SUV Sunday morning, authorities said.
Three members of a New Jersey family headed on vacation to Niagara Falls were killed when an alleged drunk driver hit their SUV Sunday morning, authorities said.

Richard Sawicki, 20, apparently blew a stop sign and hit the family's car around 6:40 a.m. in Sheldon, New York, Wyoming County Sheriff Greg Rudolph said.

** UPDATE: The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the family is believed to be “from the Perth Amboy area” but added that the nature of the relationships among the victims was still being determined Monday afternoon. **

Two women who were ejected were pronounced dead at the scene, and a 4-year-old girl who suffered head injuries died at the Wyoming County Community Hospital an hour later, authorities said.

Authorities did not say where in New Jersey the family of nine was from.

Sawicki was arrested after being released from the hospital on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide, driving while intoxicated and reckless driving, authorities said.

