Three Become Unconscious After Chemical Release At Shop In Area

Three employees at a Hudson Valley shop were overcome by hazardous fumes and passed out before being transported to an area hospital.

The incident took place in Orange County in the village of Montgomery around 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 16 at Pergamena - Handmade Parchment & Artisanal Leather at 11 Factory St.

When the Village of Montgomery Police arrived on the scene they found three employees who had passed out due to a release of hydrogen sulfate, said Trooper Steven Nevel of the New York State Police.

As fire officials evacuated the building, the three employees were transported to Garnet Medical Center in Middletown, with non-life-threatening injuries, Nevel said.

Orange County Hazmat contained the scene and is investigating the incident.

