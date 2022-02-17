Thousands Raised To Support Family Of Late Pace University Student

Members of the community have raised more than $10,000 to support the family of a 20-year-old Pace University student who died following a medical episode at the Northern Westchester campus.

Jordan Robinson, of Danbury, Connecticut, died on Sunday, Feb. 13, after he suffered a medical event at Pace University, school officials reported.

The university said Robinson was a student on the Pleasantville campus.

A GoFundMe set up to support Robinson's family and pay for his funeral expenses reached $10,414 as of Thursday, Feb. 17.

"Jordan was a creative baker, an amazing son, loving brother, ultimate teammate, and protector to those he cherished," the organizers of the fundraiser wrote. "His contagious smile could light up a room. Most people who encountered him knew great things were in this young man’s future."

According to organizers, Robinson began attending Pace University in 2020, and he was a member of many organizations on campus.

"Jordan became involved with many student organizations, including the Black Student Union and Students of Caribbean Awareness," organizers said. "He was a former member of The Setters football team where he had just the right amount of strength to get the job done. As an aspiring entrepreneur, he recently pursued his dream of establishing his own design business."

