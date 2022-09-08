Thousands Of Beds Recalled Due To Serious Impact, Crush Hazards

About 8,200 beds have been recalled after more than 60 reports of injuries caused by beds falling or breaking.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, full-sized and queen-sized Murphy beds sold online under the brand names “Ivy Bronx,” “Orren Ellis,” “Stellar Home Furniture,” and “Wade Logan" were recalled by the United States Consumer Product Safety Commission.

According to the announcement, the beds can break or detach from the wall and fall onto people, posing serious impact and crush hazards.

CPSC said it has received 146 reports of the beds falling or breaking, including 62 injuries involving broken bones, bruising, lacerations, concussions, and other injuries.

The recalled beds are installed vertically and are sold in five colors: White, Rustic Gray, Espresso, Cinnamon, and Tuxedo, CPSC said.

The recalled beds were sold online between February 2014 and May 2022 at:

Wayfair

AllModern

Amazon

Cymax

Overstock

Wal-Mart.com

Consumers should stop using the recalled beds immediately and contact Cyme Tech to schedule a free inspection and repair of the bed, the report said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Ramapo and receive free news updates.