This Hudson Valley Town Ranks Among Highest In State For Most Deer Taken In 2018

Hunters in a Hudson Valley town ranked among the best in the state during a busy deer hunting season.

During the 2018-2019 deer hunting season, an estimated 227,787 white-tailed deer were killed, according to new numbers released by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, marking a 12 percent increase over the previous year.

The estimated state deer take included 114,402 antler-less deer and 113,385 antlered bucks. Statewide, this represents a 20 percent increase in antler-less harvest and a 5 percent increase in buck harvest from last season.

According to the 2018 New York White Tail Deer Harvest Summary , hunters in Warwick had a total take of 786 deer, including 370 adult bucks, the seventh highest in the state. Jerusalem in Yates County led the way with a total take of 1,233 and 424 bucks, well ahead of second place Owego, which had a total take of 891 and 355 bucks.

"Whether through organized deer hunting cooperatives or due to personal decisions, it's exciting to see how the voluntary choice of hunters to Let Young Bucks Go and Watch Them Grow is shifting our buck harvest," DEC Commissioner Basil Seggos said. "Many hunters desire to see older, large bucks on the landscape, and as hunters choose to pass on shots at young bucks, that change is happening."

Seggos said that, “hunting benefits all New Yorkers by reducing negative impacts of deer on forests, agricultural crops, and communities, while contributing an estimated $690 million to the state's economy through hunting-related expenses and license purchases, which helps support conservation and resource management efforts at DEC.”

The complete report from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation can be found here .

