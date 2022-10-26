This County In Region Now Leads State In Job Growth, Report Says

Those looking for work would do well to check out one New York county above all others.

Sullivan County is leading the entire state - even New York City - in job growth, according to a new report from the state Department of Labor.

Private-sector job growth in Sullivan County grew 9.1 percent year-over-year for September 2022, the report found.

For comparison, New York City had a 6.8 percent job growth rate during the same period.

Information services and the leisure and hospitality industries saw the most significant growth from the previous year at 100 percent and 32.5 percent, respectively, the report found.

Manufacturing and goods-producing were also among the top-performing sectors, up 11.8 percent and 10 percent, respectively.

“The demand for new products or services in Sullivan County for September was at an all-time high,” Center for Workforce Development Director Loreen Gebelein said.

“I attribute the growth rate to the productivity of the workforce, particularly to major local employers such as Kohl’s, along with lumber companies, construction companies (including new home construction and sales of manufactured housing), equipment rental companies, furniture/household sales merchants and others.”

Sullivan County Legislature Vice Chair Michael Brooks attributed the numbers to the county’s priority on job growth in the wake of pandemic-related losses.

“This is phenomenal news, especially when one considers the challenging statewide economic environment we currently find ourselves in,” Brooks said.

“As a Legislature, we will continue to enact and support policies which enable businesses and individuals to succeed and prosper in Sullivan County.”

Allegany County saw the second-most growth over the past year at 8.8 percent, followed by Seneca County at 6.1 percent.

Among the metro areas, the Orange-Rockland-Westchester area saw private-sector jobs grow by 4.8 percent, the report found.

That was followed by Buffalo-Niagara Falls at 3.7 percent, Syracuse at 3.5 percent, and Dutchess-Putnam at 3.4 percent.

On Long Island, Nassau and Suffolk counties saw 2.7 percent growth, according to the report.

Columbia, Delaware and Hamilton counties all reported negative job growth at -0.6 percent, -5.3 percent, and -8.3 percent, respectively.

