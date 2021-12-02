Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Contractor Cited By Feds For Exposing Workers To Falls At Suffern Sites
News

Teens Charged With Assault For After-School Attack In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Video of the assault in Newburgh has been shared online.
Video of the assault in Newburgh has been shared online. Photo Credit: Screenshot via Vimeo user Hank Gross

Two teens are facing charges after viciously assaulting a classmate during an after-school attack, authorities announced.

On Tuesday, Oct. 26, police in Newburgh launched an investigation following an assault that saw a 16-year-old student attacked and robbed of his cellphone by a group of teenagers who pistol-whipped, punched, and kicked him in the head.

The altercation reportedly came about following a verbal exchange in class earlier in the day. It was caught on video by a student watching the fight, which subsequently went viral on social media.

This week, police said that two of the teens involved in the attack are facing assault charges for pistol-whipping their victim during the assault with a BB gun initially believed to be a firearm.

Police said that one of the teenage suspects has been arrested, while the second is at large.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.