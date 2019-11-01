Teen Sentenced For Killing Area Man Who Was Protecting His Son

An Ulster County teen may spend the rest of his life in prison after being sentenced to 17 years to life for the murder of another man trying to protect his son during a drug robbery.

Kevin Gardener, 18, of Kingston, was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 31, following his guilty plea in July, said the Ulster County District Attorney's Office.

Gardener admitted to killing Mark Lancaster on Sawkill Road in Kingston last December following a marijuana robbery, Ulster County DA Holley Carnright said.

Gardener committed the robbery and murder together with accomplices Maurice Stansberry, Sr., who has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for the same murder, and his son, Maurice Stansberry, Jr., who is awaiting sentencing, the DA's office said.

According to Carnright, Stansberry, Sr., shot Lancaster on Sawkill Road around on Dec. 1, 2018, after a gunpoint robbery of marijuana from Lancaster’s teenage son at the Sawkill Trailer Park.

Mark Lancaster’s mother, Donna Quiles, was present in court and spoke briefly about the family's "grievous loss" and the continuing impact and trauma the murder has had on their family, especially Lancaster’s teenage son who was present and could not do anything to help his dad, the DA's office said.

