Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: NY Announces New School Guidelines For Masks, Social Distancing
News

Teen Sentenced For Fatal Shooting Of HS Student Walking With Sister

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Jamir Thompson
Jamir Thompson Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

A Westchester County teen has been sentenced for the 2019 shooting death of another teen who was simply walking with her younger sister on a street.

Jamir Thompson, age 17, of Yonkers, was sentenced to nine years to life in prison on Thursday, Sept. 2, pled guilty in July for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto-Montanez, said District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah.

On Thursday, April 25, 2019, at 6:30 p.m., Thompson, who was 15 at the time, fired his gun at another male but instead fatally shot Cotto-Montanez, an innocent bystander, in the head, as she walked on Morningside Avenue in Yonkers with her nine-year-old sister, Rocah said.

Thompson fled the scene but Yonkers Police identified him as the suspect after interviewing witnesses and reviewing surveillance videos.

Thompson surrendered himself to Yonkers Police and was arrested.

“It is absolutely tragic that Marilyn Cotto-Montanez lost her life while doing something as simple as walking with her sibling and horrific that her younger sister had to witness this. Our hearts go out to their family,” Rocah said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.