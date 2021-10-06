Teen Reported Missing In Hudson Valley

Seen her?

Police agencies in the Hudson Valley are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to locate a teenager who has been reported missing.

An alert was issued by the Mount Vernon Police Department for 16-year-old Kimberly Chavez, who was last seen in the Westchester County city early on Wednesday, Oct. 6.

When she was last seen, Chavez was wearing a black sweater, black leggings, and white or yellow Crocs, police said. She is 5-foot-3 weighing approximately 105 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Chavez's whereabouts has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department by calling (914) 665-2500 or 911.

