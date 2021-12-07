Teen Pleads Guilty In Connection To Fatal Crash Near Rockland HS

A Hudson Valley teen has entered a guilty plea for his role in a crash that killed a 16-year-old boy and seriously injured a 17-year-old girl.

Alan Mendoza, of New City, pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide on Tuesday, Dec. 7, according to Rockland County District Attorney Tom Walsh.

On May 6, 18-year-old Mendoza was driving on Congers Road in New City when his Mitsubishi Lancer crossed a double yellow line and struck two other vehicles, Walsh said.

He then crashed the car into a tree on Congers Road, the DA's Office said.

Walsh said Mendoza was intoxicated at the time of the crash.

The 16-year-old passenger who died in the crash was identified as Vladyslav "Vlad" Hvalyk. The 17-year-old girl who was injured was also a passenger in Mendoza's car.

“This plea of guilt by Mr. Mendoza today will hopefully allow the family of the young male victim a sense of closure," Walsh said in a statement. "Our entire community mourns the senseless loss of a Rockland teenager’s life. My office and the Clarkstown Police Department, worked tirelessly to ensure justice was served."

Mendoza is scheduled to be sentenced on May 26.

