Teen Indicted For Murder Of 16-Year-Old In Area, DA Announces

A Hudson Valley teenager faces life in prison after being indicted on murder and weapons charges after gunning down a 16-year-old in broad daylight, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

New Rochelle resident Tommy Rivera, age 16, was indicted by a Westchester County grand jury for the fatal shooting of Julian Oliveros, also age 16, on Tuesday, Jan. 25.

Specifically, Rivera was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon at his arraignment on Wednesday, Feb. 16.

It is alleged that shortly after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 25, Rivera shot Oliveros multiple times near the corner of 4th Street and Washington Avenue in New Rochelle.

First aid was rendered at the scene, police said, and Oliveros was transported to the Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, where he died that same day.

The investigation by police quickly led detectives to Rivera, who was arrested near Glen Place and Beechwood Avenue in New Rochelle still in possession of a 9mm semi-automatic handgun.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Rivera faces a minimum indeterminate sentence of 15 years to life in state prison and a maximum indeterminate sentence of 25 years to life in state prison if he is convicted.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.