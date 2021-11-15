Teen Gang Member In Area Charged With Attempted Murder, Police Say

A teenage gang member with a history of violence is facing a host of new charges after allegedly attempting to murder someone outside a Westchester fast-food restaurant, law enforcement authorities announced.

Members of the Yonkers Police Department responded to Saint Joseph’s Hospital at approximately 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, where there was a report of a man who suffered a gunshot wound and collapsed in the parking lot.

Yonkers Police Det. Lt. Dean Politopoulos said that upon arrival, officers found the shooting victim in critical condition with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He later recovered and was transferred to a local trauma center.

Police said that the investigation led police to the White Castle restaurant on South Broadway, where the shooting allegedly occurred.

It is alleged that the 20-year-old victim, a Yonkers resident, drove to the fast-food joint to complete a marijuana transaction.

During that drug deal, a 15-year-old purported gang member allegedly took out a 9mm handgun and attempted to rob his victim of drugs, money, cellphone, and car. He fled on foot after taking multiple shots at the victim, police said, while the victim managed to drive himself to the hospital.

No other injuries were reported, and the robbery was never completed.

Politopoulos said that the teenage gunman was identified as a member of the local Man Balla Blood street gang, and he was arrested on Tuesday, Nov. 9 without incident.

Investigators made note that the teen is known to police as he was previously arrested, charged, and convicted of multiple shooting incidents as a 13-year-old.

The teen, who is classified as a juvenile offender due to his age, has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree assault, both felonies. He was remanded to a juvenile detention facility and scheduled to make a court appearance at a later date.

