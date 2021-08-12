Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: COVID-19: Nation's Largest Teachers Union Calls For Educators To Be Required To Get Vaccinated
News

Teen Arraigned On Murder Charge In Shooting Death Of Area Resident

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A teenage suspect was arrested and charged for a fatal shooting that was caught on camera in Yonkers.
A teenage suspect was arrested and charged for a fatal shooting that was caught on camera in Yonkers. Video Credit: Yonkers Police Department
A teen has been charged with murdering a Westchester resident. Photo Credit: Pixabay/QuinceCreative

A months-long investigation into a fatal shooting in Westchester last fall led to the arrest of a teenage suspect who was arrested and charged, authorities announced.

First responders were dispatched to the Triangle Deli on Ashburton Avenue in Yonkers at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, where there was a report of a man who had been shot inside the store.

Upon arrival, officers from the Yonkers Police Department found city resident Javon Merrill, age 27, inside the store with a gunshot wound to his chest. Merrill was treated at the scene and transported to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said that the initial investigation - aided by a well-placed security camera - found that Merrill was exiting the deli when he was approached by two suspects, including 16-year-old Maliki Johnson, who pulled out a handgun, shooting him once in the chest before fleeing.

According to police, investigators found an article of clothing that was discarded by one of the suspects, which led to a DNA match of Johnson, who is from the City of Dover, Delaware, and has family in Yonkers.

Investigators said they believe that Johnson was visiting the City of Yonkers and may have had associations with local street gangs including the 300 Bloodhound Brims, and that the shooting was the result of an earlier dispute between the victim and those same groups.

Last week, members of the US Marshals Service in Delaware arrested the teen, who was brought back to Yonkers.

Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that an indictment was unsealed on Tuesday, Aug. 10 charging Johnson with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

"This tragedy highlights the urgent need to address gun violence in our cities, particularly among young people,” Rocah said in a statement. “Not only are friends and family mourning the loss of Mr. Merrill, but another young person’s life has been irrevocably changed because of his own actions that day. 

"We will continue to work with Yonkers Police and our law enforcement partners at the federal, state, and local level to try and eradicate gun violence in our neighborhoods.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.