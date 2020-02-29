Contact Us
Breaking News: UPDATE: Pedestrian, 55, Struck At NJ/NY Border Dies
News

Teen Admits To Role In Fatal Stabbing Of Westchester Man Over Clothes

Zak Failla
Andrew Knight. Photo Credit: Ossining Police Department
Greg Jackson, Jr. Photo Credit: GoFundMe

A teenager has pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the stabbing death of a 21-year-old Westchester high school graduate last year.

Ossining resident Andrew Knight, 19, accepted a plea of first-degree manslaughter for his role in the stabbing death of Gregory Jackson Jr. last year, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced. Knight had originally been charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.

Officers from the Ossining Police Department arrested Knight on Feb. 7 in the Bronx last year in connection to the stabbing of Jackson, an Ossining High School graduate who was found with the fatal wound on James Street on Jan. 28. He had been stabbed with a steak knife, allegedly over a dispute with Knight over an article of clothing.

Jackson was taken to the Westchester Medical Center after being found with the stab wound, and he was pronounced dead on Feb. 1 last year.

Knight has been remanded since his arrest last year. He is scheduled to appear back in court on Friday, June 12 for sentencing.

