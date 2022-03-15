Teacher From Suffern Nabbed For Sexual Abuse

A New York educator who lives in the Hudson Valley has been charged for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in the area, state police investigators announced.

The New York State Police Orange County Child Abuse Unit announced that Rockland County resident David Reinoso, age 43, of Suffern, has been arrested following an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse.

According to police, the alleged incident happened in Orange County in South Blooming Grove.

He was arraigned before Judge Anika Mohammed in the Newburgh City Court.

No other details have been released by police.

Reinoso, a teacher with the New York City School District out of the Jackson Heights section in Queens, was arrested on Friday, March 11, where he was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child, investigators announced on Tuesday, March 15.

Reinoso was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond, or a $30,000 partially secured bond. Mohammed also issued a temporary order of protection on behalf of Reinoso’s victim.

Anyone who believes that they may have been a victim of Reinoso has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 344-5300 and referencing SJS number 10500508.

