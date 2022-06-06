Tea Brand Recalled Due To Possible Contamination With Hepatitis A

A company has recalled a strawberry tea product because it may have been contaminated with Hepatitis A.

Urban Remedy announced on Friday, June 3, that it has recalled some of its Urban Remedy Organic Revitalizing Tea Tonic Strawberry Hibiscus Rose products because the teas may contain organic strawberries linked to the United States Food and Drug Administration's outbreak investigation of FreshKampo organic strawberries.

The recalled products have lot number 1232, Best By date of 7/17/2022, and a UPC of 813377025831, the company said.

The products were sold in 12-ounce resealable plastic bottles at retail stores across numerous states between Tuesday, May 17, and Sunday, May 29, including New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Illinois, Virginia, and more. Find the full list here.

Hepatitis A is a virus that can cause liver disease and can range in severity from mild illness to severe illness, the announcement said.

Illness typically occurs within 15 to 50 days of eating or drinking contaminated food or drinks. The company said no illnesses have been linked to the recalled products so far.

Urban Remedy said those who purchased the products should not consume them, and if they have consumed them they should call their health care provider or local health department to determine if vaccination is appropriate.

Those experiencing symptoms should contact their health care provider or local health department immediately, the announcement said.

Consumers with questions can call the company at 855-875-8423 or email at Connect@UrbanRemedy.com.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.