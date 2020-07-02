Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Body Of Rockland Man Recovered From Ramapo River, Suffern Police Say
News

'Tax The Rich, Not The Poor': New Protests Target Estates Of Hamptons Billionaires

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
"We’re at Mike Bloomberg’s Hamptons Mansion today in solidarity with the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Billionaires like Bloomberg have been looting this country since 1492."
"We’re at Mike Bloomberg’s Hamptons Mansion today in solidarity with the Shinnecock Indian Nation. Billionaires like Bloomberg have been looting this country since 1492." Video Credit: New York Communities for Change

Pitchfork-wielding protesters hit the streets in some of Long Island’s most affluent communities to condemn the rise in income equality.

Chants of “tax the rich, not the poor!’ could be heard from more than 100 drivers and 200 marchers who hit the Hamptons of some of Long Island’s wealthiest residents.

According to reports, former New York City Mike Bloomberg’s $20 million Southampton mansion was near the epicenter of the protests.

Reports said that the protesters are calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to hike taxes on New York's billionaires to make up for the chaos wreaked on the state’s budget during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The protests came after Cuomo said there could potentially be cuts to funding for schools, police, hospitals, and housing agencies if states don’t get federal assistance to help offset a budget shortfall that could top $15 billion in New York.

“They take our land to build golf courses, profit from the ravages of COVID-19, buy politicians, exploit our labor and give money to the cops that continue to brutalize us,” organizers of the protest said. “Rather than raise taxes on the rich who can afford it, (Gov. Andrew) Cuomo makes schools, hospitals and those who need housing, pay — then keeps the budget for the police state intact."

A Forbes report found that New York’s billionaires have seen a collective net worth increase of nearly $45 billion during the pandemic. The combined wealth of all U.S. billionaires has surged by $584 billion, according to the Institute for Policy Studies.

“Billionaires are experts in social distancing,” New York Communities for Change, which organized the protests, posted on social media. “They’ve chosen to live in their own world and are separate from realities of everyday people and the people whose lives they have a tremendous impact on.

“We shouldn’t be cutting services when New York billionaires got richer during the COVID-19 crisis,” organizers said. “So we brought plastic ‘pitchforks’ to the Hamptons to demand those sheltering in the summer homes pay their fair share.”

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.