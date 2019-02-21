Contact Us
date 2019-02-21
News

Syracuse University Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim SUV, Kills Pedestrian

Joe Lombardi
Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim speaking at a post-game press conference after the Orange's win over No. 16 Louisville on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Carrier Dome.
Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim speaking at a post-game press conference after the Orange's win over No. 16 Louisville on Wednesday, Feb. 20 at the Carrier Dome. Photo Credit: Syracuse University Athletics via YouTube

Syracuse University men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim is cooperating with authorities after his SUV and killed a pedestrian on Interstate 690 around midnight Thursday, Feb. 21.

The victim, identified as 51-year-old Jorge Jimenez, had been involved in a single car crash and was out of the car when hit by Boeheim's GMC Acadia SUV, according to the Onondaga County district attorney.

The incident occurred as the 74-year-old Boeheim was driving home after Syracuse's 69-49 nationally televised win over No. 16 Louisville at the Carrier Dome.

Weather conditions were bad at the time and Boeheim tried to avoid the vehicle in the middle of the road, the DA said.

No tickets have been issued and field sobriety tests were negative.

Boeheim, a former Syracuse player, has been its head coach since 1976, with a career record of 943–378 (.714 winning percentage).

