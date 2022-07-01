Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Sites

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: Deadly Listeria Outbreak Spans 10 States, CDC Says
News

Swimmer At NY Beach Believed To Have Been Bitten By Shark, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Jones Beach
Jones Beach Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man swimming at a popular beach in the region is believed to have been bitten by a shark, according to authorities.

The incident happened on Long Island at around 1 p.m. Thursday, June 30 in Wantagh.

Nassau County Police say a 37-year-old man was swimming in the ocean at Jones Beach when he sustained a laceration to his right foot. 

The man was treated for his injuries at Jones Beach and then was transported to a local hospital by medics from the Nassau County Police Department Emergency Ambulance Bureau. 

"The nature of the injury is considered a possible shark bite," police said.

The Nassau County Police Department will have increased patrols at all Nassau beaches over the extended 4th of July holiday weekend.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.