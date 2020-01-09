Swastika, Racial Slur Found Written In Bathroom At Sleepy Hollow HS

More messages of hate were found etched into a bathroom inside a Westchester school.

A swastika and slurs were found etched into a toilet paper dispenser at the Sleepy Hollow High School, officials said in a message to parents on Thursday, Jan. 9. The dispenser has since been replaced and an investigation has been launched.

The latest incident comes after several similar instances at multiple schools throughout Westchester in the past few months .

"Although it should go without saying, I want to be clear that the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns condemns all expressions of hate and intolerance," Tarrytown Schools Superintendent Christopher Borsari wrote to parents.

"We are extremely proud of the inclusive and welcoming environment which is promoted in our schools, and will not tolerate any group or individual being made to feel that they are not accepted because of their race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation."

In a statement, Sen. David Carlucci said he will push legislation to prevent similar racial incidents in the future.

"As we see acts of anti-Semitism continue weekly and sometimes daily, we have to be looking to address root causes. It is sad this happened among children as young as middle schoolers. This is why I am very strongly pushing to pass legislation to bring age-appropriate instruction about hate symbols like swastikas and nooses into classroom education. Hate is a learned behavior, and we can teach against it.”

The investigation into the swastika is ongoing.

