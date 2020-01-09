Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
Breaking News: One Dead In Two-Vehicle Crash At Palisades Center Mall In Rockland
News

Swastika, Racial Slur Found Written In Bathroom At Sleepy Hollow HS

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A swastika and racial slur was found carved into a bathroom at Sleepy Hollow High School, officials said.
A swastika and racial slur was found carved into a bathroom at Sleepy Hollow High School, officials said. Photo Credit: File photo

More messages of hate were found etched into a bathroom inside a Westchester school.

A swastika and slurs were found etched into a toilet paper dispenser at the Sleepy Hollow High School, officials said in a message to parents on Thursday, Jan. 9. The dispenser has since been replaced and an investigation has been launched.

The latest incident comes after several similar instances at multiple schools throughout Westchester in the past few months .

"Although it should go without saying, I want to be clear that the Public Schools of the Tarrytowns condemns all expressions of hate and intolerance," Tarrytown Schools Superintendent Christopher Borsari wrote to parents.

"We are extremely proud of the inclusive and welcoming environment which is promoted in our schools, and will not tolerate any group or individual being made to feel that they are not accepted because of their race, religion, ethnicity or sexual orientation."

In a statement, Sen. David Carlucci said he will push legislation to prevent similar racial incidents in the future.

"As we see acts of anti-Semitism continue weekly and sometimes daily, we have to be looking to address root causes. It is sad this happened among children as young as middle schoolers. This is why I am very strongly pushing to pass legislation to bring age-appropriate instruction about hate symbols like swastikas and nooses into classroom education. Hate is a learned behavior, and we can teach against it.”

The investigation into the swastika is ongoing.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.